It has been another successful year for the Jr. Livestock program at the Obion County Fair.

Extension Agriculture Agent Bob Shumake said participation and sale numbers were strong during Tuesday’s event at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn.

In his first year of participation with the Obion County Fair, Shumake applauded the work and tradition of the longstanding program.

This year’s Grand Champion Steer brought $6,035 dollars at Tuesday’s Junior Livestock sale, with the Grand Champion Lamb bringing $1,606 dollars, and the Grand Champion Hog selling for $1,755 dollars.