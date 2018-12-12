A Jackson man killed himself following a stand-off with police on Tuesday.

Jackson police reports said officers were called Tuesday morning to a domestic disturbance at Lincoln Circle.

A woman told officers that her boyfriend, Aerion Brown, had assaulted her and another woman with a gun, and had stole a cellphone.

Jackson City Court issued arrest warrants for Brown for two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft of property.

Just before noon, police received a call back to Lincoln Circle, where officers were told that Brown had a gun and was going to shoot himself.

After evacuation of the apartments, reports said officers attempted to have Brown surrender, but he refused.

As officers ran up a stairway, a single gunshot was heard, with Brown found deceased inside the apartment.

Investigators also learned that the handgun used by Brown was reported stolen in a residential burglary in Hardeman County.

