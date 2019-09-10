Wednesday is Suicide Prevention Awareness Day across the state with an official ceremony planned in Nashville.

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is hosting an event at Trevecca Community Church featuring the presentation of a signed proclamation from Governor Bill Lee officially recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Tennessee.

TSPN Northwest Tennessee Regional Coordinator Tosha Gurley tells Thunderbolt Radio News that one of the goals of the network is to break the stigma of discussing suicide.

Similar proclamations from cities and counties across the state will also be presented at the event.

If you’re struggling or if you know someone who is struggling, you can text “TN” to 741741 or call 1-800-273-TALK.

You can also get information from the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network website at TSPN.org.