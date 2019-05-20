Many area school systems will be closing this week for their Summer break.

On Tuesday, the school systems of Weakley, Lake, Dyer County and Gibson County will close after attending a half day.

On Thursday, Weakley County students will pick up their report cards.

The Obion County School System will begin Summer break following a half day at school on Wednesday.

Students in the Union City School System will end classes following a half day on Friday.

In Western Kentucky, Fulton Independent schools will dismiss for the Summer on Thursday, with the last day at Fulton County schools set for May 29th.