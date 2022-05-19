Summer Break Coming for Many Local School Systems

Summer Break will begin soon for several local school systems.

Today is the last day of classes at the Obion County School System and the Hickman County School System.

Both schools will have an abbreviated day, with their senior graduations to be held on Friday night.

The last day of classes for students in the Union City, Weakley County and Lake County School Systems will be on Tuesday.

Each of these systems will also have an abbreviated day before dismissal.

Students in Weakley County will also pick up their report cards next Thursday.

Graduation ceremonies will take place at the Fulton County and Fulton Independent School Systems on May 27th.

Students at these schools will be dismissed for Summer break on May 26th.