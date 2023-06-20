Summer Officially Arrives on Wednesday

Wednesday is the first official day of Summer, with the longest daylight hours of the year.

Summer officially arrives in the local area at 9:58 in the morning.

As part of Summer Solstice, the Sun will travel to its northernmost path in the sky.

Reports said daylight on Wednesday will range near 16 hours.

Following Wednesday’s Summer Solstice, area residents will notice that daylight hours will begin to be shorter.

The Summer season will be in effect until September 23rd, when the first official day of Fall arrives.