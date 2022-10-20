Summer program promotes K-8 reading with reward

A districtwide summer reading program provided students in grades K-8 the opportunity to keep reading throughout the summer months along with a reward upon achievement.

The Reading Choice Board program, offered to students at every school in grades K-8, was organized by District RTI [Response To Intervention] Coordinator April Fishel. Based on the grade level completed in the 21-22 school year, students completed age-appropriate activities listed on the boards that support reading standards.

Participating students who submitted their Reading Choice Boards at the beginning of this school year received a spirit wear shirt reward for their school.

Fishel said that the program was a success.

“It was an initiative to keep kids engaged throughout the summer months by promoting reading and writing through various fun activities. We were excited that every school was represented by multiple students. We received great feedback from parents who found the program to be an easy-to-use resource this summer. It’s great to see students and their families excited about reading, and our team was pleased to reward them for their achievement,” said Fishel.

Assistant Director of Schools Betsi Foster believes that summer programs encourage students to enjoy reading year-round.

“Research shows that summer reading specifically gets at the joy of stories and promotes the idea of lifelong learning. We are thankful for April’s initiative as well as the folks at school and home who help students keep their love of reading,” said Foster.

For this story and more, visit weakleycountyschools.com.

(Erica Moore, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)