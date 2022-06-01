Summer School Begins in the Union City School System

Summer School sessions begin today in the Union City School System.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said classes will be held on each of the three school campuses during June.

With the cooperation of the Union City Police Department and Chief Ben Yates, a full-time School Resource Officer will be on hand to ensure school safety for students and teachers.

The popular Camp Rock series at Union City Elementary will begin today and run through Friday.

Classes and activities will then take place Monday through Thursday for three weeks, starting on June 6th.

Union City High School students, who qualified for credit recovery, will meet from 7:00 until 4:00 each day at the school, beginning today and running through June 14th.

Students must provide their own meals.

Summer School at the Middle School will last until June 24th.