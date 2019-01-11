It’s been a busy year for Martin’s Summer Weldon, who spent 2018 as Miss Rodeo USA.

This month, Miss Weldon will take her final ride as the title will be passed to a new rodeo queen.

Miss Weldon told Thunderbolt Radio News about her experience as Miss Rodeo USA this past year.

Miss Weldon says she’s leaving this weekend for the International Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City where the Miss Rodeo USA pageant is held.

Miss Weldon says she’s grown up at the rodeo and that the rodeo community is a close-knit family.

Summer Weldon is a sophomore at UT Martin where she hopes to attain a dual degree in physical and occupational therapy.

She’s also a member of the UT Martin Rodeo Team where she competes in barrel racing.