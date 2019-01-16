Pat Summitt, who starred at UT Martin before becoming one of the most successful basketball coaches in the history of the sport, will be recognized as an OVC Basketball Legend at the league championship tournament in Evansville, Indiana in March.

Summitt joins Heather Butler (2015), Lester Hudson (2016), Jasmine Newsome (2017), and Jared Newson (2018) as past Skyhawks who have been identified as OVC basketball legends.

Summitt played basketball at UTM for head coach Nadine Gearin from 1970-74, leading the then-Lady Pacers to a combined 64-30 record, two AIAW district tournament championships, one AIAW Tennessee state tournament title, one AIAW regional championship, and an appearance in the 1972 AIAW national tournament.

Summitt left UTM as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,405 points. Despite the fact that she was limited to just seven games during her senior season, she still ranks in the top-10 of five different single-season or career record categories.

In 1974, Summitt took over as head women’s basketball coach at the University of Tennessee, where for over 38 seasons, she helped guide the Lady Vols to eight NCAA national championships and a total of 32 SEC tournament and regular season titles.

Summitt was diagnosed with early onset dementia in 2011 and passed away in June 2016 at the age of 64.