Storms in the local area caused damage and power outages on Sunday morning.

Gibson Electric Corporation reports said just after 7:30, power was knocked out for 1,675 homes and business in parts of Obion, Gibson and Madison County, along with Hickman County in Western Kentucky.

The areas with the highest outage concentration occurred in north Gibson and south Obion counties, where seven three-phase poles, and numerous secondary poles were broke during the storm.

Gibson Electric also reported a broken pole in Hornbeak and the Columbus community.

Crews were able to restore power to all of the affected areas just before 3:30 on Sunday afternoon.