Superload to move along I-24 Eastbound in Kentucky from 45 to 65mm on Wednesday

Edwards Rigging plans the fifth of six superload trips down I-24 Eastbound from the 45 to 65 mile marker on Wednesday morning.

The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7:00 Wednesday morning to initially travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and the I-24 Exit 45 Interchange to allow the load to reach I-24.

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 will be slowed between Exit 45 and Exit 65 for about 40 minutes starting around 7:45 Wednesday.

The 480-ton superload will move along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties.

Once the 16-ft. wide hauler enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles. This will create a traffic backup for eastbound I-24 travel with about a 20 minute delay as the load travels eastbound between Exit 45 and Exit 65.

Eastbound motorists on I-24 should be alert for slow-moving traffic and use appropriate caution. Patience will be required, particularly where the overweight/over-dimensional hauler slows to make turns at intersections. Motorists who encounter this superload should pay close attention to directions from police escorting the caravan.

Once the slow-moving caravan reaches the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange, the superload will head east on U.S. 68 through Christian County to Hopkinsville.

Edwards Rigging is moving six parts of a large auto parts stamping press to the Martinrea facility near Hopkinsville where it will be assembled as part of a plant expansion project.

The oversized hauler will be making an afternoon return trip from Hopkinsville to the Eddyville Riverport via U.S. 68 and I-24 westbound once it is unloaded at the Martinrea plant.