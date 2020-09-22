The community of Hickman will hold a support parade tonight (Tuesday) to honor the return home of 4-year old Lennon Black.

Lennon was released from a Nashville hospital on Monday, and has returned home for hospice care, due to her battle with Neuroblastoma cancer.

She is the daughter of Jay and Erika Black, and the niece of Fulton County Sheriff Derek Goodson.

Sheriff Goodson said the parade is open to anyone wanting to participate, and will be staged from the parking lot of Fulton County High School starting at 6:00.

The parade will include a drive thru of the Black home on the route.

Many homes, businesses and schools in the City of Hickman have been decorated with yellow balloons and ribbons in support of Lennon Black.