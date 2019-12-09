In a major pro-life victory for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Governor Matt Bevin’s ultrasound bill.

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied a Louisville abortion clinic’s petition in the 2017 House Bill 2 ultrasound case.

EMW Women’s Surgical Center had appealed the decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

In April of 2019, that court upheld the constitutionality of House Bill 2, which requires an abortion provider to provide mothers with an ultrasound and a description of what it depicts.

The Bill also requires the mother the opportunity to hear the fetal heartbeat, before she chooses an abortion.

Attorney General Andy Beshear, who will become Kentucky Governor on Wednesday, refused to fully defend the law, a position that one member of the Court expressed bewilderment about during oral argument.

Following the decision, Governor Bevin applauded the Supreme Court decision, saying Kentucky has become a national leader in implementing strong pro-life protections.