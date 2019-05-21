A ruling by the Supreme Court of Tennessee has gone against counties, who sued cities for alcohol by the drink taxes.

During Monday’s Obion County Commission meeting, County Attorney Steve Conley delivered the ruling against the lawsuit filed against the City of Union City.

Despite the decision by the Supreme Court, Conley said the statue clearly states that county school’s were to benefit from the the liquor tax.

Conley said county officials across the state must now begin an effort to request a change by legislators to allow the original intent of the statue.

Mayor Benny McGuire said the tax issue will be brought to the county’s Legislative Committee, then to the full County Commission later this year.