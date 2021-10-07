Surging UTM Volleyball squad looks to stay hot against OVC rival Murray State this weekend

Currently playing its best volleyball of the season, UT Martin continues its season-long five-match homestand this weekend when it hosts Murray State. First serve times from Skyhawk Fieldhouse are set for 6:00 Friday night and 11:00 Saturday morning.

UTM (8-10, 4-1 OVC) has won seven of its last eight decisions, sitting in second place in the league standings – just a half-game out of the lead. A big key in the Skyhawks’ recent surge has been its defensive attack as UTM tops the OVC in blocks (2.27 per set) – a number that jumps up to 3.16 swats per set against league opposition.

Zoe Merriweather’s 1.29 blocks per set lead the conference while her 1.82 blocks-per-set average in OVC play also ranks first. She is joined in the top-seven in blocks per set by teammates Karen Scanlon (1.00) and Addy Vaughn (1.00) against league foes. Scanlon also ranks sixth in points (3.79 per set) while Kayla Carrell’s 0.37 service aces per set rank fourth in the OVC in league play.

Last week, UT Martin went 3-0 to extend its overall winning streak to four matches. The Skyhawks scored a 3-2 road victory at Southeast Missouri on Wednesday, followed by weekend home wins over Eastern Illinois (3-1 on Friday, 3-0 on Saturday).

In those three matches, UTM hit .229 while also turning away 3.33 blocks per set at the net. Scanlon averaged 3.42 kills, 2.83 digs and 1.17 blocks per set while hitting .333 to pace the Skyhawks. Merriweather boasted a pair of double-digit block performances while averaging 1.67 blocks per set while Baillie Kearns registered a team-high 46 digs (3.83 per set) – including her first career double-double (16 digs, 10 assists) in the series finale against Eastern Illinois.

UTM has won three straight matches against Murray State in Skyhawk Fieldhouse, having not lost a home decision to the Racers since 2016.

Murray State (8-6, 2-2 OVC) is coming off a pair of road setbacks at Morehead State, falling 3-0 on Friday before a five-set loss on Saturday. Brooke Lynn Watts nabbed her sixth OVC Newcomer of the Week award after averaging 4.5 kills per set and a pair of double-doubles over the weekend. Becca Fernandez earned her second OVC Defensive Player of the Week honor after scooping up a remarkable 9.25 digs per set against Morehead State – piling up 41 digs (in three sets) on Friday and 33 more on Saturday.

The Racers rank in the top-six nationally in kills (14.63 per set, third), assists (13.47 per set, third) and digs (18.69 per set, sixth). Watts ranks second in NCAA Division I volleyball in kills (5.41 per set) and fourth in points (5.70 per set) while Fernandez’s 6.27 digs per set average is the second-highest total on a national scale. In addition, Bailey DeMier ranks eighth in the country with 11.27 assists per set.