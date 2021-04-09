Survey Indicates Tennesseans Are Becoming Comfortable With Traveling

A new survey from Triple-A indicates growing confidence in travel in Tennessee.

With many state residents now vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, a recent survey revealed that nearly half of Tennesseans say they are comfortable in making a trip.

The latest survey marks a 10-percentage point increase compared to a similar survey taken in January.

Other statistics from the state survey showed 33-percent of travelers will take their next three day trip before June, with 61-percent of Tennesseans saying they would travel more if there was not a pandemic.

The most popular destination for those who are planning to travel includes a beach at 37-percent, with a city or metro destination at 22-percent.

With the pandemic still ongoing, the survey indicated that 61-percent of state residents are still fearful of contracting COVID-19.