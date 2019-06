The Citizens Bank has a new President and CEO.

Susan Malone, of Hickman, was recently appointed by board members to fill the open position.

Ms. Malone has been employed with the bank in Hickman for over 35 years.

Before moving into her new role, she served for 15 years as the Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

The Citizens Bank began serving customers in Hickman in September of 1930, and now has locations in Fulton and Union City.