Authorities in southeast Missouri have named the suspect in the 20-year-old killings of a southeast Missouri woman and her 12-year-old daughter, and a shooting in Dyer County.

In a news conference Friday, authorities said the body of Robert Brashers was exhumed earlier this year and his DNA matched the suspect’s DNA in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Sherri Scherer and her 12-year-old daughter, Megan, in Porgageville, Missouri.

New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens says Megan had also been sexually assaulted before her murder.

Sheriff Stevens says just two hours after the murders in Portageville, Brashers shot and wounded a woman in Dyer County when he stopped to asked for directions.

DNA also linked Brashers to a 1990 killing in Greenville, South Carolina, as well as a 1997 rape in Memphis.

Brashers died from a self-inflicted gunshot in a four hour standoff with police in Kennett, Missouri after officers learned Brashers had outstanding warrants in Paragould, Arkansas.

