A Paducah man has been located and arrested, after five people were shot on the city’s north side.

Police reports said 47 year old Myree Marshall was taken into custody in Lexington by U.S. Marshal’s, in connection with the shooting on August 8th.

One person died during the shooting.

Paducah police say Marshall was identified early in the investigation, as one of the men who fired a handgun in the 900 block of Boyd Street.

A search warrant of Marshall’s home resulted in the finding of a firearm, which is now being analyzed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Marshall is now charged with two counts of first degree assault, first degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Additional charges are anticipated in the case.