A man accused of being the person who armed robbed Pockets Shell in Union City on April 14th, has been taken into custody.

Union City police reports said Keith Milton Patterson, of Carroll County, was arrested at his father’s residence on Saturday by agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The report said a brief standoff occurred, with the outcome being a peaceful surrender.

Patterson is accused of being the individual photographed in the store with a handgun, and is also accused of being involved in an armed robbery at a Huck’s convenience store in McCracken County.

A co-defendant in both the Union City Pockets, and McCracken County Huck’s robbery, has already been arrested and is being held in the Obion County Jail.