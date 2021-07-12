Suspect in Western Kentucky Murder Arrested in California

A suspect wanted in the death investigation of two people in Western Kentucky has been arrested.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 say 29 year old Landon Stinson, of Cadiz, was located and arrested in Los Angeles, California.

Stinson was wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of 76 year old Mildred Faris and 28 year old Matthew Blakely.

Both were found murdered in a Cadiz home on July 3rd.

Detectives with Post 1 traveled to Los Angeles to interview Stinson, who is being held without bond on California charges.

Arrest warrants from Kentucky were issued against Stinson, who will appear in Los Angeles court on Monday.