Suspect killed, officer wounded during hostage rescue in Covington

A suspect was killed and an officer wounded when police entered a Tipton County business Friday to rescue a woman being held hostage.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley says the suspect was fatally shot by a sniper after exchanging fire with officers.

The man had been holding a woman hostage overnight at Dean’s Tax Service in Covington before officers decided to go inside.

The officer and the woman were taken to a hospital to be treated. Both were expected to recover.

Beasley says authorities attempted to negotiate, but the suspect cut communications with officers early Friday.