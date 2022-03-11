Suspect killed, officer wounded during hostage rescue in Covington
A suspect was killed and an officer wounded when police entered a Tipton County business Friday to rescue a woman being held hostage.
Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley says the suspect was fatally shot by a sniper after exchanging fire with officers.
The man had been holding a woman hostage overnight at Dean’s Tax Service in Covington before officers decided to go inside.
The officer and the woman were taken to a hospital to be treated. Both were expected to recover.
Beasley says authorities attempted to negotiate, but the suspect cut communications with officers early Friday.