After more than 20 years, a suspect has been named in the disappearance of a Milan teenager.

The Jackson Sun reports Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers has publicly named 66-year-old Finis Ewin “Pete” Hill of Humboldt as a suspect in the 1996 disappearance of then 14-year-old Cayce McDaniel from her home in Milan.

Thunderbolt Radio News reported last week that Hill had been indicted by a grand jury on child exploitation charges and had been arrested for traveling from his home in Humboldt to Mississippi to meet with a person he believed to be under 16 to engage illicit sexual activity.

Sellers says after the list of possible suspects was narrowed down, Pete Hill was the suspect that made the most sense, because the alibi he gave at the time has since been dispelled.

According to Sellers, an officer working with the FBI and a female Milan Police Department employee set up a fake social media page and made contact with Hill, who was on supervised release, into a digital relationship. After a couple of months of communication with assistance from the FBI, Sellers says Hill’s behavior became erratic and alerted the FBI officials that he was searching for a victim.

Cayce McDaniel was last seen August 16, 1996, after being dropped off at her home a little after midnight after attending a back-to-school party at her church.

The initial story stated McDaniel’s mother told officers she and her boyfriend returned home from a party after 2 a.m. to find Cayce missing and the back door open.

Chief Sellers says there are witness accounts putting Cayce at the same party as her mother at a private residence in Gibson County, and that police are looking for someone from that party to come forward with information.

