December 1, 2021
Suspect named, wanted for murder in Humboldt basketball game shooting

An 18-year-old Jackson man is wanted for murder in connection with Tuesday night’s deadly shooting at a high school basketball game in Humboldt.

The Jackson Sun reports Jadon Davon Hardiman is facing multiple charges including First-Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder. Hardiman is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a statement Wednesday by Humboldt Police, 21-year-old Justin Kevon Pankey, of Humboldt, was shot and died at the scene in the lobby of the Humboldt High School gym. Jackson resident, 18-year-old Xavier Clifton, was shot and flown to Memphis Regional One where he was listed in serious condition after overnight surgery.

A third victim, Dontavious Cross, was treated and released at a Jackson hospital.

Humboldt Police Chief Reynard Buchanan, Sr. says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should call the Humboldt Police Department.

