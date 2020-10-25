Authorities are searching for a man wanted in a fatal shooting Sunday morning in Dyer County.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart says 32-year-old Terence Jamal Robinson is charged with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of 49-year-old Robert Brandon.

Just before 1:30 Sunday morning, Newbern Police officers found Brandon’s body at a business in the 100 block of Smith Street. During the course of the investigation, Robinson was identified as the individual responsible.

Earhart says a warrant has been issued for Robinson’s arrest.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the TBI or your nearest law enforcement agency.