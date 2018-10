Kentucky State Police, Post 1 in Mayfield, is investigating the use of a stolen credit card.

Reports said two suspects used a stolen credit card on October 15th at a Wal-Mart and Big Lots in Paducah.

State Police obtained a surveillance photo of the couple and are now asking the public to help identify the suspects.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the identity of the suspects is urged to contact Kentucky State Police at Post 1 or anonymously at 800-222-5555.

