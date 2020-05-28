Authorities are looking for two suspects after an 18-year-old man was shot seven times Wednesday night near McKenzie.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says the shooting happened just before 8:30 Wednesday night in the 1500 block of Union Church Road in the McKenzie area of Weakley County.

McGowan says the 18-year-old male was shot at least seven times by what was described to investigators by two black males driving some type of SUV.

Weakley County EMS took the victim to Jackson General Hospital where he was flown to a Nashville hospital.

McGowan says deputies and investigators have developed the names of two persons of interest and the investigation is continuing.