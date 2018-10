The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three people wanted for shoplifting.

Police reports said the individuals are suspected in the theft of over $4,000 in merchandise from Wal-Mart on September 15th.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515, or their Crimestopper’s TipLine at 731-885-8477, where you can be eligible for a reward.

