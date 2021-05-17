Suspicious Fire Under Investigation in Union City

Police in Union City are seeking the identity of an individual, who may have been responsible for a structure fire on Sunday.

Union City firefighters were dispatched to a home on East Church Street, that had been 75-percent destroyed by a fallen tree during the storm of May 3rd.

When arriving at the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the uninhabitable home, which had no utilities connected.

Bystanders informed fire officials of an individual who had been inside of the home, but had fled the scene.

A description of that individual was given to the Union City Police Department for their investigation.

During Sunday afternoon’s fire, the report said two adjoining homes did receive heat damage to their siding.