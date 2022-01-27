“Swamp People” Stars Helping With Local Tornado Relief in Fulton

A Louisiana disaster relief organization will be in Fulton, on Friday through Sunday, to provide tornado damage relief with food.

United by Bar-B-Que Incorporated will be set up at the Willingham Community Center, on 200 Carr Street, with hopes to feed area residents affected by the December 10th tornado.

The cooking group will include television celebrities Bruce Mitchell and Ronnie Adams, of the popular alligator hunting show “Swamp People”.

David Owens, of Friendship, told Thunderbolt News the group hopes to feed individuals affected by the tornadoes from Fulton, Graves and Hickman County, along with those in Obion, Gibson and Weakley County.

Plans call for the preparation of 3,000 meals from Friday through Sunday, with distribution to various communities.

The website said the menu of food will range from a Louisiana crawfish boil, to pulled pork, sausage dogs and the trimmings.