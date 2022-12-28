Swearing-In Ceremonies Held for Officials in Fulton County

Swearing-in ceremonies were held in Fulton County on Tuesday.

At the Courthouse in Hickman, First District Circuit Judge Tim Langford presided over the ceremony and issued the oaths of office.

Those who took the oath included Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies and their clerk, Constable, County Court Clerk, Judge-Executive, Magistrates, Coroner and Jailer.

Photos from the swearing-in ceremony have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.