December 28, 2022
Swearing-In Ceremonies Held for Officials in Fulton County

First District Circuit Judge Tim Langford issued the oath of office to officials in Fulton County on Tuesday…..(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Elected officials in Fulton County to receive the oath of office on Tuesday included Darren Hulin (Coroner), Judge Tim Langford, Jim Martin (Judge-Executive), Mindy Major (County Attorney), Chad Parker (Sheriff), Steven Williams (Jailer), Butch Busby (Magistrate) and Matt Moss (Magistrate)….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Swearing-in ceremonies were held in Fulton County on Tuesday.

At the Courthouse in Hickman, First District Circuit Judge Tim Langford presided over the ceremony and issued the oaths of office.

Those who took the oath included Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies and their clerk, Constable, County Court Clerk, Judge-Executive, Magistrates, Coroner and Jailer.

Photos from the swearing-in ceremony have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

