Swearing-In Ceremony Held for Obion County Commissioners

Swearing-in ceremonies were held for the Obion County Commission on Wednesday morning.

The oath of office was read by Mayor Benny McGuire, with five new Commissioners taking seats on the board.

Phillip Dunlap, of Union City, has attended several recent Commission meetings, and was elected to represent District 4.(AUDIO)

Heath Cunningham, of Troy, will be serving his first term after his election win in District 6.(AUDIO)

Former South Fulton City Commissioner Kenny Mayo said he was proud at the opportunity to serve on the board.(AUDIO)

Photos from the swearing-in ceremony have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.