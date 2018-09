Swearing-In ceremonies were recently held for Obion County officials.

Circuit Judge Jeff Parham issued the oath to County Clerk Crystal Crain and Trustee Tracey Westbrooks.

Ms. Crain then issued the oath to the Obion County Commission members.

(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)

