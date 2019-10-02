An anniversary celebration was held yesterday in Union City for 104.9 KYTN and 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.

A large crowd of well wishers visited the radio station studios, and met with staff members, while being treated to food and gifts.

In attendance was Whit Adamson, of Nashville, the 32-year President of the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters.

Adamson applauded the work of Thunderbolt Broadcasting for their years of service, in providing information and entertainment for the local community.

In advance of the open-house celebration, the Obion County Chamber of Commerce made a presentation to Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle and staff members.