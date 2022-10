Downtown Union City will be the site of food and music Saturday afternoon.

The 2nd annual “Tacos and Tamales” will be held at Kiwanis Park from 4:00 until 8:00.

Eleven vendors, six food trucks and a margarita tent will be part of the festivities.

Music will also be provided starting at 5:00.

Admission is two dollars, with those three and under admitted for free.