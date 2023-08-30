‘Take Flight with Freeman Tour’ to cover West Tennessee

MARTIN, Tenn. – People across West Tennessee will have a chance to meet new UT Martin chancellor Dr. Yancy Freeman through a series of visits to West Tennessee cities.

The “Take Flight with Freeman Tour” began Aug. 17 and 18 with visits to high schools and other locations in Weakley County, the home of UT Martin.

The next stop for the tour will be Sept. 13 in Henry County.

Freeman’s tenure as the 12th chancellor of UT Martin began Aug. 9, and he is ready to meet the people of West Tennessee and talk to them about the university.

“I am living my dream by coming to UTM and having an opportunity to work with the faculty and staff to help our students reach every single personal and professional goal in their lives,” he said. “This is the chance for me to do more and give more. I view this opportunity as a chance to be more impactful and to help this community.”

The tour will include stops at local high schools, and each stop will include a reception to enable people to meet Freeman and speak with him. Along with stops in West Tennessee cities and the Nashville area, Freeman will also visit the UTM Regional Centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville.

For more information about the “Take Flight with Freeman Tour,” visit alumni.utm.edu.