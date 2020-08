With all votes counted in Weakley, Obion and Carroll County, Tandy Darby was the lead vote receiver for the Republican State Representative seat in District 76.

Darby totaled 2,818 votes, with John McMahan receiving 1,673.

Keith Priestley had 1,564, Dennis Doster 1,211 and David Hawks 158.

Darby will now be on the November ballot to replace State Representative Andy Holt, who did not seek re-election.

Voting numbers are currently unofficial.