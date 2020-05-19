Greenfield’s Tandy Darby is one of the four Republicans running in the August Republican Primary for 76th District State Representative.

Darby has worked at Greenfield’s Akin and Porter Produce for over 25 years and is also a cattle farmer.

When asked why he’s running for State Representative, Darby tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Darby says, in his opinion, jobs are the biggest issue facing the 76th District.

Darby says when voters go to the polls in August, they should vote for him because…

Tandy Darby lives in Greenfield with his wife Kasi, daughters, Tess, Edie, and Sloan, where they‘re active members at Bethel Baptist Church.

Other candidates running in August 6th Republican Primary include Dennis Doster, John McMahan, and Keith Priestley.