Tanner Nichols Named Obion County Young Farmer Award Winner

Obion County’s Tanner Nichols has been named the 2021 Young Farmer Achievement Award winner for the county.

Nichols was recognized at the recent Tennessee Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference this past weekend.

Nichols was named the Obion County winner based upon his farm and financial records from 2020, in addition to his leadership on the farm, his community and in Farm Bureau.

Nichols farms close to 5,000 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat with his father and brother, on Nichols Farms & Seed.

The family farm also sells seed for Beck’s Hybrid and has grown to be the largest dealer in the state of Tennessee.