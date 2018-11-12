Former longtime 8th District U.S. Congressman John Tanner, of Union City, says the election win in the House by Democrats was needed in Washington.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News at this week’s Chamber of Commerce meeting, Tanner said the Democratic gain in House seats will even the balance of power.

When asked about the division among lawmakers in the federal government, the former Congressman pointed to 24-hour cable news networks.

Tanner represented the 8th District from 1989 thru 2011, and was known as a moderate lawmaker who formed the conservative Blue Dog Democrats.

