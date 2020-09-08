Greenfield alderman and 24th District Assistant District Attorney Thomas Tansil Jr. has been indicted by the Carroll County Grand Jury for wrongfully obtaining salary and travel payments for nearly two and half years.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office announced Tuesday that Tansil wrongfully obtained nearly $23,000 in state salary and travel expense reimbursements between August 1, 2017 and January 31, 2020.

Those payments include over $7,200 for 22 days of military leave when he was not on military orders or on drill status with the Navy.

Tansil was also paid over $5,400 for 16 days of military leave after he had already used the number of days permitted by state policy each year.

The Comptroller’s report also shows Tansil received over $6,300 for 141 hours of annual leave and sick leave that he did not have.

He’s also accused of falsifying travel claims for over $3,700 and admitting he was not always traveling when he claimed to be. He was also paid for travel when he was on leave.

Additionally, investigators are questioning nearly $136,000 in salary and travel reimbursements paid to Tansil when he admitted that he did not work 25 percent of the time he claimed to work between July 1, 2018 and January 31, 2020.

Tansil is charged with one count of Theft over $10,000, one count of Official Misconduct, one count of Tampering with Governmental Records, and one count of Computer Offenses.