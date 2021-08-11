Tansil resigns from Greenfield Board, Stephenson named to fill term

Following his sentencing last week on theft and other charges in Carroll County, Thomas Tansil, Jr. resigned Tuesday night from the Greenfield City Board.

In a letter read by City Attorney Beau Pemberton, Tansil said he was resigning from the board for personal reasons and that it had been an honor to serve the citizens of Greenfield.

Tansil, a former Assistant District Attorney for the 24th District, was sentenced last week on charges he had falsely claimed salary and travel expenses in the amount of $22,740 between August 2017 and January 2020.

Tansil will serve 60 days in jail with the balance of his sentence in the community corrections program.

Tansil paid restitution of $22,740 in full last week in court.

After hearing Tansil’s resignation letter, Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams named Leanna Stephenson to fill out the remaining term of the at-large position with the board voting unanimously on the recommendation.

Stephenson will be sworn in at next month’s board meeting.