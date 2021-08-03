Tansil sentenced for theft, other charges

Greenfield alderman and former Assistant District Attorney for the 24th District, Thomas Tansil, Jr., was sentenced Monday to 60 days in jail and four years of probation on charges of theft, official misconduct, and tampering with governmental records.

He must also complete 100 hours of community service.

Tansil was indicted in September by the Carroll County Grand Jury after the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office determined he wrongfully obtained over $22,000 in state salary and travel expense reimbursements between August 2017 and January 2020.

Tansil was represented by Beau Pemberton while 10th District Attorney General Steve Crump, of Bradley County, prosecuted the case.