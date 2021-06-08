TASER weapon deployed on Sharon man after charging at Sheriff’s deputy

A Weakley County Sheriff’s deputy was forced to use his TASER weapon when a Sharon man charged at him.

The incident happened just before 7:00 Sunday night when Deputy Gary Eddings was called to the area of Ralston Road and Highway 190, where a man, later identified as 50-year-old Gregory Joe Winston, was throwing objects at passing vehicles and trying to get inside them as they drove by.

At the scene, Eddings saw Winston walking in the middle of the road and raising his hands in an aggressive manner. After ignoring commands to stop, Winston laid down in the middle of the road, then got up and walked into a field, shouting obscenities at Deputy Eddings.

As Winston walked out of the field and approached the deputy in an aggressive manner, Eddings deployed his TASER.

Winston was taken to Volunteer Hospital in Martin to remove the TASER probes and then transported to the Weakley County Jail.

He’s charged with Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.