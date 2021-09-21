Taste of Fall Coming for Local Residents This Week

Area residents will see a seasonal change in temperatures this week, as the first day of Fall arrives.

As the official arrival of Fall comes in at 2:21 on Wednesday afternoon, forecasts show a daytime high around 70, with north winds as high as 15 miles per hour.

National Weather Service forecasts also indicate overnight temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday to be in the upper-40’s.

Daytime highs for the remainder of the week are also expected to remain in the low to upper-70’s to start the season change.