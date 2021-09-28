Taste of Ken-Tenn in Union City

The annual “Taste of Ken-Tenn Food and Drinks Event” will take place this week in Union City.

On Thursday, from 5:30 until 7:30 at Kiwanis Park, attendees will be able to sample foods and a variety of wines.

Advanced tickets are on sale at the Main Street Union City office for $25, or they can be purchased at the park for $30.

During the “Taste of Ken-Tenn”, attendees will also be asked to select the “Best of Show”, “Best Beverage”, “Best Food” and the “Best Use of Williams Sausage and Tyson Chicken”.