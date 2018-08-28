The annual Tater Town Special in Gleason kicks off tonight.
The six-day event begins tonight with the first-ever 80’s Tater Town Block Party in downtown Gleason.
From 6:30 until 9:00 tonight, a DJ will be playing music from the 80’s, with activities to include: an escape room, sidewalk chalk coloring contest, train rides, jump houses, corn hole, an 80’s costume contest, and a “Find the Tater” contest.
There’ll also be several food trucks set up for concessions.
The Tater Town Special continues through Sunday with activities each night, and events all day Saturday.