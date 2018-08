The annual Tater Town Special in Gleason continues tonight.

Tonight, the Gleason Gazelles and area churches are sponsoring a Youth Bingo Night for age five to 17. There will also be a short devotional at 7:15. You must attend the devotional to play bingo.

Tomorrow night is Adult Bingo is Thursday for ages 18 and up.

The Tater Town Special continues through Sunday with activities each night, with events all day Saturday.

