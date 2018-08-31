The Tater Town Special in downtown Gleason continues tonight with two big events.

The Gleason Gazelles and Simply Southern Café are sponsoring a Sweet Potato Bake-Off this afternoon.

Prepared dishes and recipes must be submitted before 5:00 this afternoon at the cook booth at Gazelle Grounds for judging. The dish must have sweet potatoes as an ingredient.

Then, the Tater Town Special Barbecue Cook-Off will take place, with all you can eat barbecue for $7 dollars. Specialties to choose from include: barbecue, chicken, ribs, hamburgers, and hot dogs.

Gates will open at 5:30 and live entertainment will feature the band Flashback.

The Tater Town Special continues tomorrow with a 5K race, antique tractor show, and the Tater Town parades, including the Grand Parade with Grand Marshall Doris Deck Owen.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...